Championship rumours: Middlesbrough star wanted by rivals | Ex-Manchester United eyed by Leeds | Norwich in talks with Greek ace | Updates on Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Derby

Carlisle United manager Steven Pressley has confirmed his interest in signing the Aston Villa midfielder Callum O'Hare next season. (HITC Sport) Preston North End manager Alex Neil has refused to be drawn on speculation linking him with the West Bromwich Albion job. (Lancashire Evening Post) A report on Wednesday claimed West Brom are preparing an official approach for Neil after Saturdays Championship game between the pair at the Hawthorns. (Daily Telegraph) Ipswich Town have taken Newcastle United youngster Deese Kasinga-Madia on trial after he appeared in their U23s against Watford on Thursday. (TWTD) Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie has held talks with Derby County over a free transfer when his contract expires this summer. He has been linked with the likes of Wigan and Rangers. (Daily Telegraph) Nottingham Forest loanee Sam Byram says hed be open to returning to the club next season if they offered him regular first-team football. (Nottinghamshire Live) The agent ofOlympiacos midfielder Kostas Fortounis has travelled to Englandto discuss a transfer with an unnamed club, though it's believed to be Norwich City. (Sdna.Gr via Sports Witness) Liverpool scouts have been blown away by Bristol City defender Lloyd Kelly after watching him closely this season. (Football Insider) Tottenham Hotspur scouts have reportedly likened Hull City star Jarrod Bowens qualities to those of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. (Football Insider) Soon-to-be out-of-contract Sheffield Wednesday attacker George Boyd says talks over a new deal are yet to take place. Well what happens in the summer, he said. (Sheffield Star)