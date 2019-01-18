Championship rumours: Middlesbrough submit midfielder bid | Leeds mull over £5m winger | Derby eye shock ex-England international swoop | Updates on Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United are mulling over whether to meet Swansea City’s £5million asking-price for speed king Daniel James. (TEAMTalk)

Meanwhile, Leeds have swiftly turned down an approach from Crystal Palace after they enquired about starlet Jack Clarke. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Aston Villa are lining up a shock move for Leicester City striker Islam Slimani, who is struggling for form in his loan spell with Fenerbahce. (Birmingham Live)

Derby County manager Frank Lampard wants to be reunite with former teammate Ashley Cole and has opened talks over a shock short-term deal with the 38-year-old. (Various)

The news followed after Rams defender Max Lowe re-joined SPL outfit Aberdeen for the remainder of the season. (Various)

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks to sign Fulham attacking midfielder Neekens Kebano over a loan move until the end of the season. (Sheffield Star)

Nottingham Forest are on the brink of signing Leicester City defender Yohan Benalouane, who will become Martin O’Neill’s first addition as boss. (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion are chasing a loan deal for Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings, who has appeared just fives times in the Premier League this term. (The Sun)

Middlesbrough have weighed up a six-month loan move for Fulham outcast and Rangers target Kevin MacDonald with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer. (The Sun)

Bristol City have signed young duo Khari Allen and Jemar South Thomas from Bristol Central Youth FC – where they once discovered Bobby Reid and Lloyd Kelly. (Bristol Live)

Birmingham City want to wrap up their transfer business for the month by completing a deal to sign free agent and Sweden midfielder Kerim Mrabti. (Birmingham Live)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has rubbished claims that midfielder Andrew Shinnie has signed a pre-contract agreement with Wigan Athletic. (Various)

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins has declared his interest in Celtic midfielder Lewis Morgan, believing he is exciting to watch. (Hull Live)

Tottenham Hotspur are readying a £12m bid for Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen following the news of Harry Kane’s injury. (Daily Mirror)