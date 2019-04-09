Championship rumours: Middlesbrough target opens up on future | Leeds interest in Uruguayan hots up | Norwich submit Portuguese star bid | Updates Sheffield Wednesday, Derby and Ipswich Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web: Click and scroll through the pages: Swansea City defender Mike van Der Hoorn admits he is unsure if hell remain at the club beyond this summer with his contract set to expire. (BBC Wales) Getty Buy a Photo Jaap Stam has revealed he rejected an offer from Swansea City after being sacked by Reading in March last year. (Football Oranje) Getty Buy a Photo Queens Park Rangers have held talks with former Portsmouth manager Michael Appleton. Hell compete with Tim Sherwood for the managerial job. (Daily Telegraph) Getty Buy a Photo Ipswich Town are continuing to hold talks with Hull City over a permanent deal for striker Will Keane Paul Lambert has confirmed. (East Anglian Times) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4