Championship rumours: Middlesbrough to revisit summer transfer | Leeds receive £5m bid for star | Aston Villa loan enquiry denied | Updates on Derby, Sheffield United, West Brom

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United are hoping to announce two new signings this week – one being a loan addition and the other a ‘young English talent’ on a permanent deal. (Daily Mail)

One report says the Whites have made Swansea's Daniel James and Bristol City's Callum O'Dowda their top targets. (Bristol Live)

Southampton have tabled a £5million bid for Leeds starlet Jack Clarke following Crystal Palace’s reported £3million plus add-ons offer. (Football Insider)

Aston Villa have invited ex-Birmingham City starlet Jordon Mutch to train with the club for a week ahead of a view to a potential short-term deal. (The Sun)

Derby County have announced that former England international Ashley Cole has joined the club until the end of the season. (Various)

West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City and Middlesbrough are ready to battle it out for Ipswich Town left-back Jonas Knudsen. (Football Insider)

Peterborough United winger Marcus Maddison has fuelled speculation of a move to Sheffield United after responding to a fan who asked if he'd consider joining the club. His response: "I've always liked Sheffield United as a club since playing against them in League One. I sing greasy chip butty in the house all the time." (Instagram - Marcusmaddision11)

Middlesbrough summer target Yannick Bolasie has been recalled by Everton from Aston Villa, with the Merseyside club keen to loan him back out as soon as possible. (Various)

Bolasie reportedly quit Villa via email on Sunday night after stating his intention to cut short his season-long loan agreement. (Daily Mirror)

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has denied the League One club have enquired over the possibility of taking Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan on loan. (Portsmouth News)

Hull City are in advanced talks with Bournemouth winger Marc Pugh, with any potential deal likely to be a loan until the end of the season. (Sky Sports News)

Reading are closing in on the loan signing of Norwich City outcast Nelson Oliveira with the forward due Berkshire for a medical. (HITC Sport)

Galatasaray have turned down the chance to sign Saido Berahino from Stoke City as the Turkish giants want to pursue other targets. (Aksam – in Turkey)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has responded to reports linking the Gers with Nick Powell: “It’s the first I’ve heard of it.” Celtic are also credited with interest. (Sky Sports News)