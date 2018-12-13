Championship transfer LIVE: Middlesbrough's promotion rivals chase Spanish winger, double A-League swoop and ex-Sunderland striker Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The January window is edging ever closer - and Championship clubs continue to be linked with a host of names. Body - Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from England's second-tier. Don't forget to refresh. Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis Here's how every Championship club ranks based on possession statistics