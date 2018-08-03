Championship transfer rumours: Boro face battle for £15m man | Leeds striker deal back ON | Updates on Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest

The Championship season kicks-off tonight, and teams are still frantically searching for new faces before the season begins.

And reports today suggest that Middlesbrough could face a battle in their bid to keep hold of a £15m man - with interest from several sides.

This Boro striker has again been linked with a move

Elsewhere, there are updates on a host of other clubs from around the second tier as transfer activity hots up.

Here's the rumours doing the rounds today:

Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga is attracting interest from West Brom and Burnley. The former Nottingham Forest man, who only joined Boro in a £15m deal last summer, has been heavily linked with an exit after rumours of a falling-out with Tony Pulis - and reports suggest that these two sides have now entered the race for the striker (Sun)

Midfielder Charlie Adam is keen on leaving Stoke City and teaming-up with Rangers before he retires (Talksport)

Leeds United could revive a deal for Carpi striker Jerry Mbakogu - with reports from Italy suggesting that he is set to terminate his contract at the Italian side in order to force through a move to Elland Road (Gazzetta di Modena)

Meanwhile, the Whites are also thought to have entered talks with Everton over a loan deal for defender Matthew Pennington (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is bracing himself for a hectic final week of the transfer window with the club desperate to add some new faces (Express & Star)

Aitor Karanka is not expecting to make many more additions to his Nottingham Forest squad, having heralded it as one of the best he has ever begun a season with (Nottingham Post)

Bristol City have been linked with a move for midfielder Iliman Ndiaye, who has been labelled as the 'next Zinedine Zidane' - despite most recently plying his trade for Boreham Wood (Bristol Post)