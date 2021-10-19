After picking up three points from strugglers Peterborough United with two late goals over the weekend, Neil warnock’s side are now preparing to host Barnsley on Wednesday night – who also sit in the bottom three of the Championship table.

Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last four meetings with the Tykes at the Riverside Stadium and will be hoping to make it five as they look to jump up to 8th, depending on results elsewhere.

However, Boro are enduring a difficult injury crisis that saw them face Posh without five senior defenders, while only Lee Peltier will return for Wednesday's clash.

Here are today’s Championship rumours...

1. Sheffield United boss reveals stance on struggling striker's future Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted he isn't intending on loaning out Rhian Brewster during the January window despite the former Liverpool striker's lack of goals and game time.Brewster has scored one goal in eight appearances this season. (The Star) Photo: Michael Regan

2. Cardiff City star's off-field decision could engineer transfer Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore has changed his agent which has reportedly edged him closer to a move away in the January window. The former Barnsley forward was linked with a move to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers over the summer. (Football League World) Photo: Alex Burstow

3. Former England striker tips Sam Johnstone to remain with West Brom Former Sunderland and England striker Kevin Phillips has tipped West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to remain with the club despite Premier League interest. He believes the 28-year-old will want to get promoted with the Baggies. (Football Insider) Photo: Shaun Botterill

4. Ex-West Brom midfielder rules out Baggies move for Premier League star Pundit and former West Brom star Carlton Palmer has ruled out the Baggies' chances of signing Chelsea's Trevoh Chaloban in January. The club held positive talks with the current European champions over the summer, however the defender has since enjoyed an impressive start to the season in the Premier League. (This is Futbol) Photo: Eddie Keogh