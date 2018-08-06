Championship transfer rumours: Middlesbrough deal off | Leeds want Premier League striker | Updates on Derby, Sheffield United

With just three days to go until the transfer window closes, Middlesbrough and their Championship rivals continue to search for new additions.

But reports today suggest that Middlesbrough's bid for a striker could be off having been hijacked by one of their second tier opponents.

Martyn Waghorn's move to Middlesbrough could have been hijacked

READ: Middlesbrough boss reacts as Ben Gibson completes £15m move to Burnley

Elsewhere, there are updates on a host of other clubs from around the Championship as transfer activity hots up.

Here's the rumours doing the rounds today:

Middlesbrough's £5m deal for Ipswich Town striker Martyn Waghorn looks to have been hijacked by rivals Derby County. Reports suggested that Tony Pulis' side had been given permission to speak to Waghorn, but the same opportunity has now been afforded to Derby after they launched a late bid matching that of Boro. The Rams are now thought to be front-runners for his signature, which could spell the end of Pulis' interest (Mail)

MORE: Boro fight back to claim late point at Millwall

Striker Dwight Gayle looks set to seal a loan move to West Brom as part of a swap deal which will see Salomon Rondon move in the opposite direction (Sky Sports)

Leeds United look set to sign Manchester City striker Lukas Nmecha on a season-long loan - West Brom and Swansea were also keen (Sun)

However, Leeds, look to have missed out on the signing of defender Jason Denayer, with reports in Turkey suggesting he turned down an £8m move to Elland Road in order to team-up with Galatasaray (Aksam)

RUMOURS: Middlesbrough face a battle for this £15m man

Derby County are lining-up a cash-plus-player swoop for Bristol City defender Joe Bryan, which could see Craig Forsyth move to Ashton Gate (Bristol Post)

Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw continues to interest Millwall, although the Tykes are in no hurry to sell ahead of the transfer deadline (Yorkshire Post)

Rotherham United have been linked with a move for Northampton Town midfielder Matt Crooks (HITC Sport)

Axel Tuanzebe is set to join Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United (Sun)