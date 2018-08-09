Championship transfer rumours: Middlesbrough eye 15-goal winger | Leeds battle Rangers for defender | Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa latest

It's transfer deadline day, and Middlesbrough and their Championship rivals are still hunting for new additions.

But reports today suggest that Boro could have been thwarted in their attempts to bring in two new faces with bids rejected.

LIVE: Transfer latest from Middlesbrough and around the Championship

Elsewhere, there are updates on a host of updates from around the Championship as transfer activity hots up ahead of the 5pm deadline.

Here's the rumours doing the rounds today:

Middlesbrough have seen a double bid, totalling £6m, rejected by Millwall as they target midfield duo Jed Wallace and George Saville. Tony Pulis is keen on the pair but, having seen these bids rejected, could turn to other targets (Sun)

READ: New signing Hugill reveals what Middlesbrough can expect from him

A number of Championship clubs are keen on a deal for Aston Villa's Albert Adomah, with Leeds thought to be 'in talks' with the wideman - Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough are also keen (Birmingham Mail)

Aston Villa's swoop for Joe Bryan looks to be off after Fulham made a late bid for the full-back (Bristol Post)

Tomer Hemed could be set for a switch to QPR as the R's step-up their chase for the Brighton striker (Argus)

MORE: Can Middlesbrough sign players after August 9? New transfer windows explained

Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a late £4m swoop for QPR forward Luke Freeman - who was previously linked with Boro (Sky Sports)

Michael Hefele's proposed move to QPR could be off as Nottingham Forest launch a late bid for the Huddersfield Town centre back (Sporting Life)

Leeds United could do battle with Rangers over a move for defender Steven Caulker (Yorkshire Evening Post)