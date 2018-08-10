Championship transfer rumours: Middlesbrough eye double loan deal | Leeds striker deal boost | Updates on Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest

The transfer window may have closed, but Championship clubs can still bring in new faces until the end of August.

And that has lead to a fresh round of transfer rumours, with reports today suggesting that Middlesbrough are in the market for a double loan deal.

Middlesbrough are eyeing a double loan deal

Middlesbrough are eyeing a double loan deal

READ: Middlesbrough look set to dip into the loan market
Elsewhere, there are updates on a host of other clubs from around the Championship as clubs continue to search for new additions.

Here's the rumours doing the rounds today:

Middlesbrough remain keen on deals for Everton duo Mo Besic and Yannick Bolasie, despite missing out on signing the pair permanently. A double loan deal is an option for Tony Pulis, who is still searching for new faces (Teesside Gazette)

MORE: Ex-manager gives verdict on Middlesbrough's latest signing
Free agent Sean Clare looks set to sign for Swansea City after the ex-Sheffield Wednesday man turned down interest from Aston Villa and Leeds United (Birmingham Post)

Leeds United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of striker Moussa Konate after the player's agent revealed that he would 'open' to a move to England, with a loan deal mooted (Get French Football News)

Defender Sam Byram could still join Nottingham Forest, with Aitor Karanka's side relaxed at the prospect of only agreeing a temporary deal (Nottingham Post)

READ: Boro linked with defender loan - but will face competition
Aston Villa winger Jack Grealish is set to sign a new contract which will allow him to leave the club should they not achieve promotion (Daily Star)

French side Montpellier could make a move for Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki (Hull Live)

Wigan Athletic midfielder Max Power is expected to complete his move to Sunderland later today (Sunderland Echo)