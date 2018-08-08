Championship transfer rumours: Middlesbrough eye ex-England star | Leeds want £5m double deal | Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest latest

Middlesbrough and their Championship rivals continue to try and finalise deals with only hours of the transfer window remaining.

And reports today suggest that Middlesbrough are keen on a deal for a former England international, while Leeds could be closing in on a £5m double swoop.

The ex-England star has been linked with Middlesbrough

Elsewhere, there are plenty of updates from around the Championship as transfer activity hots up.

Here's the rumours doing the rounds today:

Middlesbrough are eyeing a move for ex-England international Tom Huddlestone. The former Tottenham man, currently at Derby, is thought to be interesting Boro and Cardiff ahead of the deadline - although the Rams are reluctant to sell (Sun)

Sporting Braga's midfielder Nikola Vukcevic is a target for Nottingham Forest as Aitor Karanka hunts for late additions (Record)

Leeds United are closing in on a £5m double deal - with a £4m swoop for Everton's Mohamed Besic reportedly set to accompany a £1m deal for Millwall's George Saville (Various)

Oliver Norwood is also reportedly on Leeds' radar, and could complete a switch to Elland Road from Brighton (Leeds Live)

Blackburn Rovers have offered just shy of £1m to Columbus Crew as they try and sign midfielder Wil Trapp (The Athletic)

Midfielder John McGinn has held 'positive talks' with Aston Villa ahead of a potential switch from Hibernian (Birmingham Mail)

Bolton Wanderers want to make 'several' new additions before the window closes - with a move for Ipswich's Joe Garner top of their list (Bolton News)