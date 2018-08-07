Championship transfer rumours: Middlesbrough want TWO strikers | Leeds eye cut-price swoop | Latest from Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest

With just two days of the transfer window remaining, Middlesbrough and their Championship rivals are still searching for new additions.

And reports today suggest that Tony Pulis' side could face a battle to land one of their £10m targets, while Leeds are keen on a big-money striker.

Middlesbrough are thought to want TWO strikers

READ: Boro face a race against time to secure reinforcements

Elsewhere, there are plenty of updates from around the league as transfer activity hots up before the window slams shut.

Here's the transfer rumours doing the rounds today:

Middlesbrough will have to battle it out with Aston Villa to land West Ham striker Jordan Hugill. The Teesside-born striker, who only moved to the Hammers in a £10m deal in January, looks set to move once again during this window with the two Championship sides battling it out for a deal before Thursday's deadline (Standard)

Reports have also linked Boro with a swoop for Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia, who faces an uncertain future at Villa Park (Football Insider)

MORE: Ben Gibson had this message for Middlesbrough fans after leaving the club

Premier League side Leicester City have seen their £15m bid for Brentford defender Chris Mepham rejected (ESPN)

Leeds United are keen on a deal for Amiens forward Moussa Konate, who is thought to be rated at around €15m. Brentford have also been credited with an interest (L'Equipe)

A cut-price deal for Peterborough's Marcus Maddison could also be on for Leeds, with several other Championship sides in the race for the £2.5m-rated forward (Various)

Peter Crouch remains a target for Burnley as his Stoke City future remains in the balance (Sun)

READ: Middlesbrough see bid accepted for defender - but face competition

Derby County look to have won the race to sign Ipswich Town striker Martyn Waghorn - despite Middlesbrough having also seen a bid accepted (East Anglian Daily Times)

Sam Byram continues to interest Nottingham Forest, with Aitor Karanka admitting that he is a target (Sky Sports)

QPR are eyeing a loan deal for Huddersfield Town defender Michael Hefele (Yorkshire Post)