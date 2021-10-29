Championship transfer rumours: Middlesbrough's division rivals say no to former Wigan player, Chelsea to swoop for West Brom starlet

With the calendar edging ever closer to the new year and the reopening of the January transfer window, rumours continue to do the rounds in the division.

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has stressed his focus is on improving the players already at his disposal rather than plotting a series of raids during the January transfer window while the Blades could also miss out on a potential loan target who has been tipped to join Dutch giants Feyenoord.

Meanwhile, Brighton manager Graham Potter has said he is considering recalling some loan players in January – a move the could have potential implications for West Brom, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

Peterborough United have slapped a multi-million pound price tag on one of their stars while Celtic are reportedly willing to let a former Preston North End target leave on loan in January.

Hull City’s head of recruitment has revealed they tried to sign a current Peterborough United striker after his release from Derby County while one of their other strikers, out on loan north of the border, has been told he needs to improve his fitness to get more regular game time.

Elsewhere, there’s trouble for Reading who have a huge number of player contracts expiring this summer but offers have been made while Cardiff City have opted against signing a former Wigan Athletic player.

A former Serie A sporting director says Premier League clubs are missing out on good deals when talking up a current Fulham player and Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a bid for a promising West Brom starlet.

Here are this Friday’s Championship transfer rumours:

1. Cardiff decide against Solomon-Otabor deal Cardiff City will not be signing free agent Viv Solomon-Otabor who has been on trial with the club following his release from Wigan Athletic in the summer (The 72) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

2. Manchester United "should have signed" Zambo Anguissa Former Bologna sporting director Walter Sabatini says Manchester United should have made a move for Fulham midfielder Franck Zambo Anguissa last summer and believes Premier League clubs failed to get themselves a bargain with the Napoli expected to make their loan deal for the player permenent (Sportwitness) Photo: Francesco Pecoraro Photo Sales

3. Chelsea set to swoop for West Brom starlet Chelsea are chasing the signature of West Brom sensation Leonardo Cardoso before he commits to a professional contract with the Baggies (Football Insider) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Reading sweating over out of contract players Reading have more than 10 first-team player's contracts expiring this summer, including John Swift who is drawing interest from a number of Premier League clubs, and boss Veljko Paunovic has revealed that they have made offers and are waiting to hear back (BerkshireLive) Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales