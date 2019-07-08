Tomas Mejias has returned to Middlesbrough on a free transfer.

Championship transfers: Every signing completed by Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Stoke and their league rivals this summer

With one month to go until the end of the transfer window, Middlesbrough’s summer has been relatively quiet so far – but how are their Championship rivals shaping up ahead of the new campaign?

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 13:04

Boro will face stern competition in the race for promotion, with a number of clubs making some eye-catching deals, while others are yet to make a signing. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see EVERY completed deal in the Championship so far this summer.

1. Barnsley

In: Mike-Steven Bahre (Hannover 96, free), Luke Thomas (Derby, undisclosed), Mads Juel Andersen (AC Horsens, undisclosed), Brad Collins (Chelsea, free), Samuel Radlinger (Hannover 96, undisclosed), Toby Sibbick (AFC Wimbledon, undisclosed), Aapo Halme (Leeds, undisclosed), Bambo Diaby (KSC Lokeren, undisclosed), Mallik Wilks (Leeds, undisclosed) Out: Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen, free), Zeki Fryers (Swindon, free), Liam Lindsay (Stoke, £2m), Adam Davies (Stoke, free), Ethan Pinnock (Brentford, undisclosed)

2. Birmingham

In: Gary Gardner (Aston Villa, undisclosed) Out: Jota (Aston Villa, undisclosed), Greg Stewart (Rangers, free), Beryly Lubala (Crawley, free), Che Adams (Southampton, undisclosed)

3. Blackburn

In: Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough, free), Bradley Johnson (Derby, free) Out: Paul Downing (Portsmouth, free), David Raya (Brentford, undisclosed)

4. Brentford

In: Kane O’Connor (Hibernian, undisclosed), Christian Norgaard (Fiorentina, undisclosed), Ethan Pinnock (Barnsley, undisclosed), David Raya (Blackburn, undisclosed) Out: Jack Bonham (Gillingham, free), Yoann Barbet (QPR, free), Daniel Bentley (Bristol City, undisclosed)

