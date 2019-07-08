Championship transfers: Every signing completed by Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Stoke and their league rivals this summer

With one month to go until the end of the transfer window, Middlesbrough’s summer has been relatively quiet so far – but how are their Championship rivals shaping up ahead of the new campaign?

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 13:27
Tomas Mejias has returned to Middlesbrough on a free transfer.

Boro will face stern competition in the race for promotion, with a number of clubs making some eye-catching deals, while others are yet to make a signing. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see EVERY completed deal in the Championship so far this summer.

In: Mike-Steven Bahre (Hannover 96, free), Luke Thomas (Derby, undisclosed), Mads Juel Andersen (AC Horsens, undisclosed), Brad Collins (Chelsea, free), Samuel Radlinger (Hannover 96, undisclosed), Toby Sibbick (AFC Wimbledon, undisclosed), Aapo Halme (Leeds, undisclosed), Bambo Diaby (KSC Lokeren, undisclosed), Mallik Wilks (Leeds, undisclosed) Out: Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen, free), Zeki Fryers (Swindon, free), Liam Lindsay (Stoke, £2m), Adam Davies (Stoke, free), Ethan Pinnock (Brentford, undisclosed)
In: Gary Gardner (Aston Villa, undisclosed) Out: Jota (Aston Villa, undisclosed), Greg Stewart (Rangers, free), Beryly Lubala (Crawley, free), Che Adams (Southampton, undisclosed)
In: Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough, free), Bradley Johnson (Derby, free) Out: Paul Downing (Portsmouth, free), David Raya (Brentford, undisclosed)
In: Kane O’Connor (Hibernian, undisclosed), Christian Norgaard (Fiorentina, undisclosed), Ethan Pinnock (Barnsley, undisclosed), David Raya (Blackburn, undisclosed) Out: Jack Bonham (Gillingham, free), Yoann Barbet (QPR, free), Daniel Bentley (Bristol City, undisclosed)
In: Jay Dasilva (Chelsea, undisclosed), Daniel Bentley (Brentford, undisclosed), Sammie Szmodics (Colchester, undisclosed), Rene Gilmartin (Colchester, free), Tomas Kalas (Chelsea, undisclosed), Tommy Rowe (Doncaster, free) Out: Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth, £13m), Mo Eisa (Peterborough, undisclosed), Frank Fielding (Millwall, free), Joe Morrell (Lincoln, loan), James Morton (Forest Green, loan), Adam Smith (Forest Green, loan), Cameron Ping (Walsall, loan), Robbie Cundy (Exeter, loan), Max O'Leary (Shrewsbury, loan)
In: Joe Day (Newport, free), Curtis Nelson (Oxford, free), Will Vaulks (Rotherham, £2.1m) Out: Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham, free)
In: Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient, undisclosed), Chuks Aneke (MK Dons, free), Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers, free), Ben Purrington (Rotherham, undisclosed) Out: Patrick Bauer (Preston North End, undisclosed), Tariqe Fosu (Oxford, undisclosed), Nicky Ajose (Exeter, free), Dan Bowry (Cheltenham, free)
In: None Out: Luke Thomas (Barnsley, undisclosed), Craig Bryson (Aberdeen, free), Bradley Johnson (Blackburn, free)
In: None Out: Elijah Adebayo (Walsall, free)
In: Tommy Elphick (Aston Villa, free), Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient, undisclosed), Reece Brown (Forest Green, undisclosed) Out: Jonas Lossl (Everton, free), Rekiel Pyke (Rochdale, loan), Jack Payne (Lincoln, free), Ramadan Sobhi (Al Ahly, loan)
In: Matt Ingram (QPR, undisclosed) Out: None
In: Jack Harrison (Manchester City, loan), Ben White (Brighton, loan), Liam McCarron (Carlisle, undisclosed), Jack Clarke (Tottenham, loan), Helder Costa (Wolves, loan) Out: Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City, undisclosed), Jay-Roy Grot (Vitesse Arnhem, loan), Jack Clarke (Tottenham, undisclosed), Aapo Halme (Barnsley, undisclosed), Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood, loan), Mallik Wilks (Barnsley, undisclosed)

Sign up to our daily newsletter

In: Martin Cranie (Sheffield United, free), Ryan Tunnicliffe (Millwall, free), Brendan Galloway (Everton, free) Out: Luke Gambin (Colchester, free), Justin James (Leicester, undisclosed)
In: Tomas Mejias (Omonia Nicosai, free) Out: Stewart Downing (Blackburn, free), John Obi Mikel (Trabzonspor, free), Dimi Konstantopulos (Released) Andy Lonergan (Released)
In: Frank Fielding (Bristol City, free), Matt Smith (QPR, undisclosed) Out: David Martin (West Ham, free), Lazar Stojsavljevic (Newport, free), Tom King (Newport, free), Steve Morison (Shrewsbury, loan), Sid Nelson (Tranmere, free), Lee Gregory (Stoke, free), Conor McLauglin (Sunderland, free), Ryan Tunnicliffe (Luton, free)
In: Sammy Ameobi (Bolton, free), Tiago Silva (Feirense, undisclosed) Out: Alex Iacovitti (Oldham, free), Adam Crookes (Port Vale, free), Hillal Soudani (Olympiakos, undisclosed), Apostolos Vellios (Atromitos, undisclosed), Jorge Grant (Lincoln, undisclosed), Stephen Henderson (Crystal Palace, free)
In: Patrick Bauer (Charlton, undisclosed) Out: Michael Howard (Morecambe, free), Chris Maxwell (Hibernian, loan)
In: Liam Kelly (Livingston, undisclosed), Lee Wallace (Rangers, free), Yoann Barbet (Brentford, free), Luke Amos (Tottenham, loan), Matt Smith (Manchester City, loan), Dominic Ball (Rotherham, free), Conor Masterson (Liverpool, free) Out: Jordan Cousins (Stoke, free), Matt Ingram (Hull, undisclosed), Matt Smith (Millwall, undisclosed), Jake Bidwell (Swansea, free), Luke Freeman (Sheffield United, undisclosed)
In: None Out: Lewis Ward (Exeter, undisclosed), Anssi Jaakkola (Bristol Rovers, free)
In: None Out: None
In: Nick Powell (Wigan, free), Liam Lindsay (Barnsley, £2m), Lee Gregory (Millwall, free), Adam Davies (Barnsley, free), Jordan Cousins (QPR, free), Stephen Ward (Burnley, free) Out: None
In: Jake Bidwell (QPR, free) Out: Tyler Reid (Swansea, free), Daniel James (Manchester United, £15m), Gregor Zabret (Oldham, loan), Luciano Narsingh (Feyenoord, free)
In: Filip Krovinovic (Benfica, loan) Out: Kyle Howkins (Newport, free), Craig Dawson (Watford, undisclosed)
In: None Out: Shaun MacDonald (Rotherham, free), Callum McManaman (Luton, free), Nick Powell (Stoke, free), James Vaughan (Bradford, free), Jamie Walker (Hearts, free), Devante Cole (Motherwell, loan)