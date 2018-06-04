Championship transfers: Middlesbrough keen on in-demand defender | Leeds and Aston Villa battle for striker | Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke in news

Plenty of moves have already been completed in the Championship this summer - and today's back pages suggest that more may be coming.

Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough have been linked with a move for an established Championship centre back who is attracting plenty of interest.

Here's the Championship news hitting the headlines today:

Middlesbrough have been credited with an interest in Bristol City defender Aden Flint. The 28-year-old signed a contract extension at Ashton Gate in March having turned down a move to Brighton in the winter transfer window, but the Robins are set to face another battle to keep the centre back this summer. A host of Premier League and Championship sides - including West Brom, Fulham and Boro - have been linked with a move (Bristol Live)

Elsewhere, Boro have been linked with a swoop for £2m striker Michael Frey after the 23-year-old netted 16 goals in all competitions for FC Zurich last season (Yorkshire Post)

Striker Abel Hernandez has confirmed he will leave Hull City on a free transfer this summer, with a number of Championship clubs keen on securing his services. Leeds United and Aston Villa look to be front-runners to sign the Uruguayan international who netted eight times last season. Birmingham City are also said to be keen (Birmingham Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke and Reading are keeping tabs on Sochaux’s French forward Moussa Sao (Yorkshire Post)

Bolton are closing in on the signing of Walsall attacker Ehrun Oztumer, dubbed 'the Turkish Messi' at his former club (Bolton News)

Sunderland defender John O'Shea looks set to seal a move to Reading (Sunderland Echo)

Liverpool stopper Danny Ward is a target for recently-relegated Swansea with Lukasz Fabianski expected to leave the club (Mirror)

Newly-promoted Rotherham are keen to secure loan deals for Norwich pair Ben Godfrey and Sean Raggett (Eastern Daily Press)