Championship transfers: West Brom hand lifeline to Boro target | Leeds battle Rangers for loanee | Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest in news

West Brom are set to hand Middlesbrough target James Morrison a lifeline. The central midfielder was linked with a move back to Teesside earlier this month with his contract at the Hawthorns set to expire. But Baggies boss Darren Moore is a big fan of the 32-year-old and will give him the chance to prove his fitness in a bid to earn a new deal at the club - news which could scupper Tony Pulis' plans (Express & Star)

Leeds United are set to battle it out with Steven Gerrard's Rangers for West Ham defender Reece Burke, with the 21-year-old available on a loan deal (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Meanwhile, Leeds are also expected to beat Birmingham and Aston Villa to the signing of former Hull City striker Abel Hernandez (Birmingham Mail)

Preston North End have been linked with a move for free agent Michael Crowe after the goalkeeper left Ipswich Town last month (East Anglian Daily Times)

Watford goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon is attracting attention as Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest battle it our for his signature (Watford Observer)

Forest are also keen to seal a deal for Benfica forward Diogo Goncalves for a reported fee of £13m (Nottinghamshire Live)

Striker Jack Marriott is interesting Bristol City, with the 33-goal Peterborough frontman also attracting attention from several other Championship clubs (Bristol Live)

Sheffield United and England U20 midfielder David Brooks remains on the radar of several Premier League clubs (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Birmingham City goalkeeper David Stockdale is interesting Leeds United - but they will only move for the former Fulham stopper if they fail to land Manchester City's Angus Gunn (Yorkshire Evening Post)