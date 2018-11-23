Chelsea join Liverpool in race for Middlesbrough ace, Leeds United identify no.1 target, Blackburn Rovers deal Tottenham Hotspur blow - Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Chelsea have joined Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Celitc in the race to sign Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry. (TEAMTalk)

Leeds United have made Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton their number one goalkeeping target in January following injuries to Jamal Blackman and Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Eighteen-year-old William Huffer looks set to make his senior debut on Saturday against Bristol City. (Football Insider) Heaton is said to be keen on a move to Elland Road. (Talksport)

Meanwhile, Leeds have missed out on the signing of Birmingham City goalkeeper David Stockdale, who has joined League One Wycombe Wanderers on loan. (Various)

Milwall winger Jed Wallace has committed his future to the club by putting pen to paper on a new long term deal. Middlesbrough tried to the 24-year-old in the summer. (Various)

Chelsea will listen to loan offers for hotshot Callum Hudson-Odoi in January, putting the likes of Aston Villa and Derby County on red alert. (Sky Sports)

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins has revealed he has drawn up a January wish list, despite the uncertainty surrounding the club's new ownership. (Hull Live)

Stoke City manager Gary Rowett wants to raid former club Birmingham City and launch a £5million bid for striker Che Adams. (Daily Telegraph)

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has insisted Bradley Dack will not be sold in January. The 24-year-old has been attracting Premier League interest, most noticeable, Tottenham Hotspur. (Sky Sports)