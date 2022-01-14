The 28-year-old signed for Boro in August and made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Teessiders.

Hernandez fell down the pecking order following Chris Wilder’s appointment at the Riverside, while Boro have signed strikers Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly to bolster the squad’s attack, alongside Duncan Watmore and Andraz Sporar.

“Onel has been great for me,” said Wilder when explaining the decision. “He plays in a 4-2-3-1, he plays 4-3-3, he plays in a 3-4-3 as a wide player. He’s done a job for us down the middle and he’s give it a right go.

Onel Hernandez playing for Middlesbrough.

“I’ve got to say for a lad who’s come on loan and we’re making this decision, he’s one of the best pros I’ve worked with. He’s been a joy to work with.

“He’s another one and from a financial point of view, it’s quite a big number for what we are paying for somebody with game time now at the top of the pitch will be limited.

“I’m looking at the top of the pitch now. I’m looking at Balogun, Connolly, Watmore and Sporar with Josh Coburn in there. Another young player we are delighted to work with and we want to work with and improve. So we’ve got five for two.”

Boro will also allow Uche Ikpeazu, Marcus Browne and James Lea Siliki to leave the club this month.

