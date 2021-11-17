Wales fullback Neil Taylor looks set to join Boro on a short-term deal having been on trial with the Teessiders recently.

Taylor has been without a club since leaving Aston Villa in the summer having made over 100 appearances at Villa Park.

Wilder, who takes over from Neil Warnock after he left the role by mutual consent following a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion before the international break, has spent the last 10 days getting to know his squad from top to bottom and looks set to welcome the 32-year-old in an attempt to bolster his defensive ranks.

Former Aston Villa and Swansea City defender Neil Taylor is set to join Middlesbrough (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Boro’s injury concerns at the back have been well documented this season with Marc Bola, Boro’s only out-and-out leftback, struggling to overcome an injury while the likes of Grant Hall, Dael Fry and Anfernee Dijksteel have all had spells on the sideline.

And former Swansea City man Taylor, who has been capped 43 times by Wales, will fill the void until January on a short-term contract.

Taylor had been linked with a switch to the Riverside under Warnock, but the former Boro boss shut down rumours a deal was close to being made having also missed out on Republic of Ireland winger Robbie Brady who opted to join Championship leaders Bournemouth instead.

But now, having enjoyed a trial spell with Wilder, after the former Sheffield United manager joined the Teesside club, Taylor looks set for a return to football ahead of the visit of Millwall to the Riverside this weekend.

