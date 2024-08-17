Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

'Costly': Middlesbrough player rating photos after Derby loss - including one 8 and one 5: Gallery

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson

Football writer

Published 17th Aug 2024, 14:49 BST

Middlesbrough player ratings after Michael Carrick’s side were beaten 1-0 by Derby County at Pride Park.

Middlesbrough were beaten 1-0 by Derby at Pride Park - but how did each player fare for Michael Carrick’s side?

The visitors made a bright start but fell behind in the 14th minute after Isaiah Jones’ short back pass allowed Rams striker Kayden Jackson to score. Boro then dominated possession but couldn’t find an equaliser.

Here’s how each player fared for the visitors:

Left isolated for the goal after Jones’ backpass. Was a spectator for most of the match after that as Boro dominated possession. 6

1. Seny Dieng - 6

Left isolated for the goal after Jones’ backpass. Was a spectator for most of the match after that as Boro dominated possession. 6 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Managed to get forward more from right-back in the second half. Crossing was erratic but his inviting delivery was headed wide by Emmanuel Latte Lath. 6

2. Luke Ayling - 6

Managed to get forward more from right-back in the second half. Crossing was erratic but his inviting delivery was headed wide by Emmanuel Latte Lath. 6 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Had a few nervy moments in possession in the first half but defended well on the whole when Derby did threaten on the break. 7

3. Rav van den Berg - 7

Had a few nervy moments in possession in the first half but defended well on the whole when Derby did threaten on the break. 7 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another strong defensive display to tidy up at the back when Derby broke forward. Looked to step forward in possession as Boro chased a leveller. 8

4. Matt Clarke - 8

Another strong defensive display to tidy up at the back when Derby broke forward. Looked to step forward in possession as Boro chased a leveller. 8 | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Middlesbrough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.