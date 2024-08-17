Middlesbrough were beaten 1-0 by Derby at Pride Park - but how did each player fare for Michael Carrick’s side?
The visitors made a bright start but fell behind in the 14th minute after Isaiah Jones’ short back pass allowed Rams striker Kayden Jackson to score. Boro then dominated possession but couldn’t find an equaliser.
Here’s how each player fared for the visitors:
1. Seny Dieng - 6
Left isolated for the goal after Jones’ backpass. Was a spectator for most of the match after that as Boro dominated possession. 6 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
2. Luke Ayling - 6
Managed to get forward more from right-back in the second half. Crossing was erratic but his inviting delivery was headed wide by Emmanuel Latte Lath. 6 | Getty Images
3. Rav van den Berg - 7
Had a few nervy moments in possession in the first half but defended well on the whole when Derby did threaten on the break. 7 | Getty Images
4. Matt Clarke - 8
Another strong defensive display to tidy up at the back when Derby broke forward. Looked to step forward in possession as Boro chased a leveller. 8 | AFP via Getty Images
