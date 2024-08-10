Middlesbrough beat Swansea 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium in their first match of the 2024/25 season - but how did each player fare for the hosts?
Emmanuel Latte Lath scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot after Isaiah Jones was fouled in the 25th minute. Michael Carrick’s side then defended well in the second half as the visitors applied pressure.
Here’s how each Boro player fared:
1. Seny Dieng - 7
Didn’t have many shots to save but was alert to thwart Swansea wideman Azeem Abdulai in the first half after a defensive mix-up. 7 | Getty Images
2. Luke Ayling - 8
Commanding in the air and reduced Swansea’s threat on the left flank, even after winger Ronald was introduced at half-time. Stopped Ronald’s late effort when Boro’s backline was stretched. 8 | Getty Images
3. Rav van den Berg - 8
Positioned himself well to cut out a couple of Swansea crosses inside his own box. Made an important late block to stop Liam Cullen’s effort. 8 | Getty Images
4. Matt Clarke - 8
A crucial player in Boro’s backline. Kept Swansea’s forward players quiet for most of the match. Made a couple of neat passes to the flanks in possession in the first half. 8 | AFP via Getty Images
