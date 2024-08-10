Isaiah Jones playing for Middlesbrough. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)Isaiah Jones playing for Middlesbrough. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)
Isaiah Jones playing for Middlesbrough. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images) | Getty Images

'Crucial': Middlesbrough player rating photos after Swansea win including four 8s following Emmanuel Latte Lath goal

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson

Football writer

Published 10th Aug 2024, 15:03 GMT
Updated 10th Aug 2024, 15:04 GMT

Middlesbrough player ratings after their 1-0 win over Swansea City at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough beat Swansea 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium in their first match of the 2024/25 season - but how did each player fare for the hosts?

Emmanuel Latte Lath scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot after Isaiah Jones was fouled in the 25th minute. Michael Carrick’s side then defended well in the second half as the visitors applied pressure.

Here’s how each Boro player fared:

Didn’t have many shots to save but was alert to thwart Swansea wideman Azeem Abdulai in the first half after a defensive mix-up. 7

1. Seny Dieng - 7

Didn’t have many shots to save but was alert to thwart Swansea wideman Azeem Abdulai in the first half after a defensive mix-up. 7 | Getty Images

Commanding in the air and reduced Swansea’s threat on the left flank, even after winger Ronald was introduced at half-time. Stopped Ronald’s late effort when Boro’s backline was stretched. 8

2. Luke Ayling - 8

Commanding in the air and reduced Swansea’s threat on the left flank, even after winger Ronald was introduced at half-time. Stopped Ronald’s late effort when Boro’s backline was stretched. 8 | Getty Images

Positioned himself well to cut out a couple of Swansea crosses inside his own box. Made an important late block to stop Liam Cullen’s effort. 8

3. Rav van den Berg - 8

Positioned himself well to cut out a couple of Swansea crosses inside his own box. Made an important late block to stop Liam Cullen’s effort. 8 | Getty Images

A crucial player in Boro’s backline. Kept Swansea’s forward players quiet for most of the match. Made a couple of neat passes to the flanks in possession in the first half. 8

4. Matt Clarke - 8

A crucial player in Boro’s backline. Kept Swansea’s forward players quiet for most of the match. Made a couple of neat passes to the flanks in possession in the first half. 8 | AFP via Getty Images

