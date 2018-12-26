Dani Ayala eyes home comforts as Middlesbrough welcome Sheffield Wednesday

Dani Ayala is keen to see Middlesbrough return to winning ways on home soil when Sheffield Wednesday visit the Riverside Stadium this afternoon.

After a disappointing run of results, Boro bounced back to winning ways with a triumph at Reading on Saturday.

The victory - sealed by George Friend's late strike - was Middlesbrough's first in six games during a barren run which saw them slip away from the promotion race.

But with a renewed sense of optimism following the victory over the Royals means Ayala is confident that his side can continue their push for a return to the top flight.

Leeds and Norwich are leading the promotion race as things stand, but the Spaniard believes that the Teessiders will be well and truly back in contention should they fix their home form.

“We have to get back to winning at home now," he admitted.

“It was important to get the win at Reading, but we know our results at home have not been good enough recently, and we have to put that right.

“We have two home games coming up now, and we have to make the most of them.

"We have dropped away from a few of the teams at the top a bit recently, and we need to close that gap.

"We want to get promoted automatically, and if we are going to do that, we are going to have to start winning games at the Riverside.”