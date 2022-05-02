Boro travel to Preston North End on Saturday knowing they must win and hope results elsewhere go in their favour if they are to secure a top six finish.

Back-to-back wins against Cardiff City and Stoke City for Chris Wilder’s side have given them a chance of reaching the playoffs, but it is set to be a very tense final-day in the Championship.

As it stands, Sheffield United, Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Millwall are all in the hunt for just two playoff spots, meaning two sides will miss out come 3pm on Saturday.

But what will the table look like come Saturday afternoon? Will Middlesbrough have realised their playoff dreams, or will they be facing yet another season in the second-flight?

Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we take a look at how the 2021/22 Championship table is forecast to finish:

1. 24th: Barnsley Predicted finish = 24th - Predicted points = 31 (-36 GD) - Chances of relegation = confirmed - Chances of finishing 24th = 100%

2. 23rd: Peterborough United Predicted finish = 23rd - Predicted points = 35 (-49 GD) - Chances of relegation = confirmed - Chances of finishing 23rd = 73%

3. 22nd: Derby County Predicted finish = 22nd - Predicted points = 35 (-7 GD) - Chances of relegation = confirmed - Chances of finishing 22nd = 73%

4. 21st: Reading Predicted finish = 21st - Predicted points = 42 (-33 GD) - Chances of finishing 21st = 100%