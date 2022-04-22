Wilder has been the subject of intense speculation linking him with the managerial vacancy at Turf Moor following the surprise decision from Burnley to sack long-serving boss Sean Dyche.

But with Wilder committing himself to Boro, the task now remains whether or not the Teessider’s can rescue their season and force their way into the Championship play-off places.

Boro have hit an untimely slump in form, losing three of their last four games, which leaves them three points adrift of the top six as it stands, albeit with a game in hand before their trip to Swansea City.

But how likely are Boro to make the top six? Here, with 'data experts' FiveThirtyEight, we look at the predicted Championship table with just two weeks remaining before the end of the season.

1. 24th - Barnsley The Reds are clinging onto their Championship status with four games remaining but are predicted to remain at the foot of the table. Predicted points: 34 (-33GD)

2. 23rd - Derby County The Rams were relegated to League One last weekend. Predicted points: 35 (-7GD).

3. 22nd - Peterborough United Posh are predicted to be the third team to suffer relegation this season according to data experts FiveThirtyEight. Predicted points: 36 (-48 GD)

4. 21st - Reading The Royals are set to secure their Championship status according to data experts FiveThirtyEight. Predicted points: 44 (-29 GD).