Derby County boss on 'massive' Middlesbrough meeting, Aston Villa rival Premier League duo for defender, plus more Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web on this Thursday afternoon:

Derby County boss Frank Lampard has reminded his players not to get carried away and has labelled his side's trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday as "massive". (Derby County website)

Leeds United fans were delighted to see their team return to winning ways and top the Championship, with one supporter comparing Kalvin Phillips to Paulo Maldini. (Twitter)

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has identified his side's defence as a vital area to strengthen in January. (BirminghamLive)

Meanwhile, Villa are battling with Premier League duo Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham from on loan Nottingham Forest defender Saidy Janko from Porto, who is said to be available for around £2million. (Football Insider)

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Franck Betra, released by the club last year, has gone trial with Scottish Premiership side Falkirk. (Falkirk Herald)

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett is not yet contemplating the possibility of losing midfielder Ben Thompson, who is in line for a Millwall recall in January. (Portsmouth News)