It has been reported the Rams will be docked nine points, with a further three-point suspension to come, which would leave them bottom of the Championship.

Derby were initially charged for breaching the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules in January 2020 but an independent disciplinary commission cleared the club of any wrongdoing.

The EFL then announced it would appeal the decision, which resulted in a £100,000 fine for the Rams in June this year, and Derby were instructed to resubmit their accounts for the 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18 financial years.

Derby County's Pride Park Stadium.

Reports this week have suggested Derby will face a points deduction, yet the EFL have released the following statement:

"In an attempt to resolve all remaining issues with the EFL in regard to its P&S submissions the club provided the EFL with information prior to last month's deadline and this remains under review by the league's executive.

"In any disciplinary matter, the EFL will always consider whether it can be concluded by way of an agreed decision as per EFL regulation 85.

"An agreed decision, which is subject to independent ratification, is deemed appropriate in circumstances which justify the conclusion of an effective and equitable resolution without a referral to a disciplinary commission.

"There are no timescales for this matter to be concluded and the league will not be providing any further comment at this time."

Derby sit seventh in the Championship table with seven points from seven games.

