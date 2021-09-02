Here, we round-up all of the latest stories surrounding Middlesbrough that have emerged today:

Spence loan departure confirmed

There was huge deadline day interest in Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence with Southampton, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest all making bids for the full back.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

However, it had appeared that Middlesbrough had decided to keep hold of Spence.

And yet, there was still one final twist to the tale when it was announced that Nottingham Forest had filed their paperwork in time and they eventually announced they had completed the loan-signing of Spence.

The EFL eventually ratified the deal yesterday and Spence will spend the remainder of the season at the City Ground.

Although Boro did not bring in a direct replacement for Spence, it is believed that this transfer would only have been sanctioned if Neil Warnock believed he had enough cover.

Cook praises ex-Boro player Morsy

Sam Morsy departed The Riverside on deadline day, making the switch to join Paul Cook’s Ipswich Town.

The midfielder made 36 appearances for Boro in all competitions and his new boss has hailed Morsy as “an outstanding midfielder”:

"Samy has been involved in numerous promotions and numerous successes,” said Paul Cook.

"He’s an outstanding midfielder. He adds an element to the side that we’re probably lacking at the minute.

"Samy is a leader by nature and by what he does. Samy’s leadership qualities will be there for all Ipswich Town fans to see on the pitch."

Morsy was sent-off on his last appearance for Boro against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday and the subsequent appeal was dismissed, meaning he will have to wait for his Ipswich debut.

Youngster signs professional contract

Earlier today, Middlesbrough announced that youngster George Gitau has signed a professional contract with the club.

Gitau, who turned 18 today, joined Middlesbrough last summer having previously had spells with Premier League clubs Brighton, Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

The defender has also played for the U23 squad in PL2 and played a role in Boro’s under 17’s run to the Premier League Cup final last season.

