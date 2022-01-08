Spence has made 21 Championship appearances for Forest since moving to the City Ground on loan at the start of the season.

Boro were told they may have to recall players to fulfil their league match at Sheffield United following a Covid-19 outbreak among the Teessiders’ squad, yet the fixture was subsequently postponed.

Spence is contracted to Boro until the summer of 2023 but has admitted he wants to stay at Forest for the remainder of the campaign.

Djed Spence playing for Nottingham Forest.

“He’s our player, and it’s always been a complex situation,” said Boro boss Chris Wilder. “I understand more than anybody that he’s playing well, and we’re delighted that he’s playing well because he’s our player and our asset as well.

“We always look from a football point of view when these boys are playing well, and Djed’s done that. From our point of view, that increases his value as well and certainly Djed has done that.

“I think we all understand that he might not be a player I would have allowed to go out. I think that’s understandable in terms of how we play and what his attributes are.

“I’ve watched him, and he’s doing well and he’s happy. He wants to stay there for the second half of the season. I know that’s not the be-all and end-all, and we have to make the decision that fits right by us.

“We’ve made the decision that Djed stays out there until the end of the season.

“Financially, we had the ability to improve the contract financially that benefited us, that allows us to maybe invest elsewhere and give us that opportunity to improve the standard of player we’re trying to get into this football club by allowing Djed to go out.”

Boro have also completed the signing of Northern Ireland Under-21 international midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce from Birmingham City.

The 21-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club.

Boyd-Munce is Boro’s second signing of the January transfer window following the loan arrival of Aaron Connolly from Brighton.

