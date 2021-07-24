'Dominant' 'Man of the match': How every Middlesbrough player fared in Plymouth Argyle win
Middlesbrough finished their week-long training camp in the South West with a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle as Neil Warnock’s side stepped up their preparations for the 2021/22 season.
New signing Matt Crooks, whose arrival was completed on the morning of the match, opened the scoring inside 15 minutes after converting Uche Ikpeazu’s cutback inside the penalty area.
Boro controlled possession for large parts of the first half, yet Plymouth pulled a goal back 12 minutes after half-time when Macaulay Gillesphey headed home from a corner which caught the visitors off guard.
The game was settled in the 68th minute, though, when Marcus Tavernier linked up with substitute Jeremy Sivi before converting with a fine finish.
Warnock also handed a start to trialist Jamie Paterson, who linked up with the squad at the start of the week but hadn’t played in previous friendlies due to an ankle injury.
Here’s how each Boro player fared against Plymouth.