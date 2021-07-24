New signing Matt Crooks, whose arrival was completed on the morning of the match, opened the scoring inside 15 minutes after converting Uche Ikpeazu’s cutback inside the penalty area.

Boro controlled possession for large parts of the first half, yet Plymouth pulled a goal back 12 minutes after half-time when Macaulay Gillesphey headed home from a corner which caught the visitors off guard.

The game was settled in the 68th minute, though, when Marcus Tavernier linked up with substitute Jeremy Sivi before converting with a fine finish.

Warnock also handed a start to trialist Jamie Paterson, who linked up with the squad at the start of the week but hadn’t played in previous friendlies due to an ankle injury.

Here’s how each Boro player fared against Plymouth.

1. Joe Lumley - 6 Didn’t have many saves to make but was quick off his line to thwart one Plymouth attack. 6 Photo: Getty Images Buy photo

2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 7 Didn’t make too many forays forward but was solid in the right wing-back role. 7 Photo: George Wood Buy photo

3. Paddy McNair - 7 Set-piece deliveries were mixed, yet the Boro captain was assured when stepping out of defence with the ball. 7 Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo

4. Grant Hall - 7 Commanding in the air in the middle of Boro’s back three and looked to start attacks from defence. 7 Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo