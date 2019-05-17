'Don't appoint a young manager with no experience ': Middlesbrough fans deliver verdict on who should replace Tony Pulis.

Tony Pulis has left Middlesbrough after 18 months on Teesside - but who will replace him?

Boro fans were quick to react to the news on social media, with many fans happy to see the back of the 61-year-old Welshman.

Supporters have also offered their views on who should replace Pulis at the Riverside, following reports that first-team coach Jonathan Woodgate is set to take charge.

Yet many fans would prefer a manager with more experience, with former Brighton boss Chris Hughton and Slavisa Jokanovic mentioned.

Here's how some fans reacted on social media:

@nigelmaltby66: @Karanka get yourself home Aitor #Boro needs you

@Rovardi: Right, glad he's gone, what another waste of time! Please don't appoint a young manager with no experience in Woodgate and if you have to sell Britt, make sure you get at least £15m for him and don't get your eyes took out, pretty please @Boro #UTB

@thefootballfly: Thank You @Boro Maybe we can all start to enjoy watching our team again.

@jimmylees: I’d like to see us give the Cowley brothers a chance. But maybe it would make more sense to go with somebody without a club. Maybe Jokanovic?

@dailyboro: I'd like AK just because we know he can do it, but anyone other than Woodgate i'll be fully behind

@GastonGrimsdyke: Least surprising news this season. Poor Gibbo, Chris Hughton a good shout?

@TonyBrannon: Get Chris Hughton in Boro

@SwalesCallum: Arteta for me

@stewilson1989: Pulis did a good job reducing costs, but I didn't enjoy his football. Will not be missed

@Matt_Rowney: Really happy with this decision. Thank you Pulis for leaving the club better off the pitch, but on it we were going backwards. Hopefully we can bring in a young exciting and ambitious manager. And bring back some excitement to The Riverside.

@TeessideBoxing: Woodgate really?? Don't do it just don't... I'd be done with football for life