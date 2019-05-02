EFL confirm possible play-off permutations for Leeds United, West Brom, Aston Villa, Derby County, Middlesbrough and Bristol City

The EFL have confirmed the possible permutations for the 2018/19 Championship play-offs.

Middlesbrough could still finish in the top six if they beat Rotherham in the final Championship game of the season on Sunday.

Tony Pulis' side would also need Derby to drop points against West Brom, while Bristol City also have an outside chance of clinching sixth spot.

Leeds United, West Brom and Aston Villa have already secured their places in the end of season fixtures.

And the EFL have now confirmed when each team will play, depending on their final league position.

The scheduled games are as follows

Saturday May 11, 2019

Championship A 1st Leg (12.30 kick-off)

Fifth place v Fourth place

Saturday May 11

Championship B 1st Leg (17.15 kick-off)

Sixth place v Third place

Tuesday May 14

Championship A 2nd Leg (7:45 kick-off)

Fourth place v Fifth place

Wednesday May 15

Championship B 2nd Leg (7:45 kick-off)

Third place v Sixth place

Boro can't finish any higher than sixth which would mean, if they do reach the play-offs, they would play at home on Saturday May 11 and away on Wednesday May 15.

The EFL have also confirmed West Bromwich Albion’s second leg at the Hawthorns will kick-off at 8pm regardless if they finish third or fourth in the table.