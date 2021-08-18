The Boro boss will be looking to get one over on them after losing 2-1 back in April - meaning they haven’t taken maximum points from the London outfit since February 2019.

However, Middlesbrough have had a positive start to the Championship season, taking a point off promotion-favourites Fulham and beating Bristol City at the weekend.

QPR, meanwhile, have matched Boro’s points so far and were at their best as they beat Hull City 3-0 on Saturday.

We gathered the best of the League One and Championship rumours below...

1. Championship duo approach Newcastle United for midfielder Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest have reportedly approached Newcastle United about bringing Matty Longstaff in on loan. Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town are also interested. (Northern Echo) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

2. Sheffield United chasing Manchester United starlet Sheffield United are reportedly keen on bringing Manchester United’s Amad Diallo to the club on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old scored one goal and assisted another in his eight appearances for the Red Devils last season. (talkSPORT) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Buy photo

3. Bolton Wanderers youngster extends contract ahead of loan move 20-year-old Ronan Darcy has signed a one-year contract extension with Bolton Wanderers ahead of his planned loan move to Norway for the next few months. (Club website) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

4. Middlesbrough to allow striker to leave amid Turkish interest Neil Warnock has admitted he would allow Chuba Akpom to leave for the right price, with Besiktas tracking the forward. Boro are keen on bringing in another striker this summer. (Hartlepool Mail) Photo: Jacques Feeney Buy photo