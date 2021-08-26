The left-back has been linked with a move to Neil Warnock’s side recently, however the two clubs are yet to agree on a fee after the Swans placed a £2.5 million price-tag on Bidwell’s head.

The Welsh side will also only sanction a move if they can draft in a replacement, however their chase of Sheffield United’s Max Lowe has gone quiet.

We have gathered the best of today’s Championship and League One rumours...

1. Hull City set to sign Sheffield United striker Hull City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith. The forward has spent the last few seasons out on loan with Bristol Rovers, Rochdale and Swindon Town. (Alan Nixon)

2. Fulham show interest in signing Manchester United defender Fulham are reportedly keen on bringing Manchester United's Phil Jones to Craven Cottage. The centre-back has struggled with injuries and fitness issues in recent years. (90min)

3. Portsmouth confirm they aren't in the race to sign Wigan Athletic target Pompey have confirmed they aren't in the running to sign Bristol City defender Taylor Moore. Wigan Athletic now face competition from Hearts for the 24-year-old's signature. (Edinburgh Live)

4. Charlton Athletic £200k bid for Gillingham midfielder rejected Charlton Athletic have seen their £200,000 bid for Gillingham midfielder Kyle Dempsey rejected. The 25-year-old is in the last year of his contract with the Gills. (Football Insider)