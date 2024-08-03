Middlesbrough recorded a 1-0 win over Dutch side Heerenveen in a pre-season friendly - but how did each player fare?
After a goalless first half, the hosts squandered a golden chance to take the lead when Emmanuel Late Latth saw a penalty saved in the 54th minute. Boro were then awarded a second penalty in stoppage time which substitute Delano Burgzorg converted.
Here’s how Joe Nicholson rated the Boro players at the Riverside:
1. Seny Dieng - 7
Parried an effort in the first half and made a fine low save to his left in the second to keep his clean sheet intact. 7 | Getty Images
2. Luke Ayling - 6
Played a few misplaced passes in the first half but settled. A vocal presence in Boro’s back four at right-back. 6 | Getty Images
3. Rav van den Berg - 7
Swept up danger well and made some important interceptions when the ball was crossed into Boro’s box. Replaced in the closing stages due to fatigue. 7 | Getty Images
4. Matt Clarke - 8
Bailed his side out twice in the first half when Boro’s defence was stretched and he took up good positions to clear the danger. 8 | AFP via Getty Images