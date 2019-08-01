Midfielder Paddy McNair has played regularly during pre-season.

Every Middlesbrough player ranked by minutes played in pre-season

Jontathan Woodgate is preparing for his first competitive game as Middlesbrough head coach after a full pre-season to assess his options.

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 01 August, 2019, 11:53

Boro have given chances to many of the club’s younger players this summer, while others have received extended time off due to international commitments. We take a closer look at the number of minutes accumulated by each player this summer, excluding the players who have left the club. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to find out:

1. Ryan Shotton

432 minutes

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Paddy McNair

381 minutes

Photo: FRANK REID 2019

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Jonny Howson

378 minutes

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Lewis Wing

331 minutes

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 8