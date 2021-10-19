Payero played a standout role at the Riverside as Boro, in the end, ran out 2-0 winners over Peterborough United with the midfielder assisting Josh Coburn for Boro’s second of the afternoon deep into stoppage time.

It’s been a difficult start to life on Teesside for Payero after his high profile signing from Banfield in the summer.

The 23-year-old has struggled to make the transition into the English game with the demands of the Championship but showed glimpses of what he is capable of on Saturday.

Martin Payero enjoyed his best performance in a Boro shirt in the win over Peterborough United (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

And Boro boss Warnock is hopeful the tricky midfielder can continue that momentum into another big night at the Riverside on Wednesday with Barnsley the visitors.

“I think he did a lot better in the second half,” said Warnock.

“He was a bit surprised at the quickness of the first half but he adapted very well in the second half and he didn’t give the ball away.

“In the Championship it's a very quick and rapid thing. When you’re playing in the league you realise what it’s like. He adapted in the second half very well but there’s a lot more to come for him. Everybody knows he's got ability.”

And Warnock believes the impact of Saturday’s midfield partner Matt Crooks was integral to fans seeing the best from Payero.

Crooks, a new signing himself this summer after his arrival from Rotherham United, could often be seen speaking and gesticulating to Payero with the two working efficiently with one another.

“I think Crooksy probably got the best out of him,” admitted Warnock.

“He took him to one side on Friday when we’d finished training to talk to him about certain things.

“Onel [Hernandez] helped with the Spanish and he spent 10-15 minutes with him, talking about what was going to happen and I thought that can only help.

“[But] his partner has come over now, and he’s got his dog with him, so it’s a different ball game.

“When you've got your family and friends around you do work better.”

