According to our sister title The Sheffield Star, United will part company with Jokanovic later today with the club sitting 16th in the Championship.

Heckingbottom, who was once a contender for the Sunderland job, took caretaker charge of The Blades last season following the departure of Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane.

It’s been claimed Heckingbottom, who returned to his role as under-23s boss at the end of last season, will be given the chance to stake a claim for the senior manager’s position.

Paul Heckingbottom

Former Norwich and Preston boss Alex Neil is also said to be under consideration while he is out of work.

Sheffield United won 1-0 at Reading last time out, yet it seems that wasn’t enough to save Jokanovic’s job.

The Blades are now preparing for a home game against Bristol City this weekend.