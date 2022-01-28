Ex-Middlesbrough ace to join Barcelona, Hammers set £1m price tag for Nottingham Forest target
Middlesbrough host Coventry City tomorrow.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 9:15 am
Middlesbrough endured their first defeat since November as they lost 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers earlier this week.
They will be looking to return to winning ways tomorrow afternoon and could potentially return to the top six.
However, a defeat could see Coventry move ahead of them in the Championship table.
Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...