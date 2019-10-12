Ex-Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday hero shock contender for Sunderland vacancy
Former Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday hero Nigel Pearson has been linked with the managerial role at Sunderland.
The Sun claim that Pearson, who has been out of work since February, is being considered for the role by Stewart Donald and the club’s hierarchy.
The Black Cats are keen to hire someone with League One experience and Pearson, having previously won the third tier with Leicester City, fits the bill.
It is also claimed that he would be willing to appoint Kevin Phillips as his number two, with the pair having worked together with the Foxes, although the former striker has expressed a wish to pursue his own managerial career.
Meanwhile, Boro stopper Darren Randolph played the whole 90 minutes during Ireland’s 0-0 draw with Georgia.
The stopper was largely a spectator in Tbilisi as Mick McCarthy’s side dominated, but were unable to find a breakthrough.