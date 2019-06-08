Ex-Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis and Sunderland flop linked with Championship job

Former Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis is among the early contenders to be handed the Hull City manager’s job.

Boro’s Championship rivals are on the hunt for a new manager after Nigel Adkins announced he would be leaving the club when his contract expires on June 30.

In a statement, Adkins said that he felt that his and the club’s ‘futures were not aligned’ and that he and assistant manager Andy Crosby would be moving to pastures new.

And bookmakers have already offered their take on who will replace Adkins at the KCOMM Stadium, with some familiar names heading-up the betting.

Sunderland flop Simon Grayson is the early favourtie at odds of 3/1, with the ex-Leeds and Preston North End boss also believed to be in contention for the vacant Kilmarnock role in Scotland’s top flight.

Former West Brom boss Darren Moore (6/1) also features high in the odds – alongside two former Middlesbrough managers.

Aitor Karanka (9/1) and Tony Pulis (12/1) are both thought to be in with a shout of the job as they seek a new challenge.