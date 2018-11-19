Ex-Middlesbrough winger tracked by Aston Villa, Leeds United linked with double Premier League move, Sunderland star wanted by club - Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours:

Aston Villa are also rivalling Swansea City for Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones and the report states the former Middlesbrough youth product has been a long-term target for the Midlands club. (Daily Mail)

Leeds United and Aston Villa are targeting a move for Cardiff City attacker Kadeem Harris after the 25-year-old has been restricted to just four Premier League appearances this season. (The Sun)

Marcelo Bielsa has turned his turned his attentions towards Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton following the news of Jamal Blackman's fractured tibia on Friday afternoon. (TEAMTalk)

Meanwhile, Leeds summer target Moise Kean says he will let Juventus decide whether he should go out on loan in January. It is reported that the Whites had previously failed in a loan move for the 18-year-old. (TMW - Italian)

On loan Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle has revealed he has thought about making his stay at West Bromwich Albion a permanent one. (BirminghamLive)

Bristol City are said to be interested in Sunderland top scorer Josh Maja, who has netted 10 times in League One so far. (Bristol Post)

Ron Gourlay has resigned as Chief Executive at Reading. Gourlay joined Royals in July 2017 but fans struggled to warm to him and his future at Madejski Stadium had been questioned for several weeks. (Reading Chronicle)

Swansea City full-back Connor Roberts is being tracked by Celtic after missing out on Valencia's Cristiano Piccini. (Daily Record)

Nottingham Forest and Norwich City are interested in signing QPR defender Angel Rangel, despite the 36-year-old only joining the West London club from Swansea in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Blackburn Rovers are close to handing striker Danny Graham a new contract. The 33-year-old signed a new deal in the summer, however there is a clause to activate a one-year extension. (Lancashire Telegraph)