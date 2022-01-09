FA Cup draw and number details: This is when Hartlepool United and Middlesbrough will discover fourth round opponents

Pools beat Blackpool at the Suit Direct Stadium while Boro beat Mansfield Town away to make it into the hat.

The draw takes place at 4.50pm today.

An FA statement read: “Emirates FA Cup fans can see the draw for this season's fourth round proper, when it's held on Sunday 9 January 2022.

Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“The draw will take place at Wembley Stadium at approximately 4.50pm GMT, following the tie between West Ham United and Leeds United on ITV where it will be shown live as well as on our Emirates FA Cup social media channels.

“With former England goalkeeper David James and Arsenal Women and England international Leah Williamson making the draw, you can also see the ball numbers for those clubs who will be involved below.”

Fourth round draw numbers

1. Boreham Wood2. AFC Bournemouth3. Stoke City or Leyton Orient4. Southampton5. Chelsea6. Liverpool or Shrewsbury Town7. Cardiff City or Preston North End8. Coventry City9. Huddersfield Town10. Brighton & Hove Albion11. Kidderminster Harriers12. Leicester City13. Middlesbrough14. Hartlepool United15. Everton16. Fulham17. Tottenham Hotspur or Morecambe18. Crystal Palace19. Brentford20. Manchester City21. Wigan Athletic22. Luton Town or Harrogate Town23. Plymouth Argyle24. Manchester United or Aston Villa25. Wolverhampton Wanderers or Sheffield United26. Cambridge United27. Barnsley28. Peterborough United29. West Ham United or Leeds United30. Queens Park Rangers31. Charlton Athletic or Norwich City32. Nottingham Forest or Arsenal

