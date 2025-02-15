Getty Images

'Forgettable': Middlesbrough player rating photos after Watford defeat including multiple 4s: Gallery

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson

Football writer

Published 15th Feb 2025, 17:18 BST

Middlesbrough player ratings after their 1-0 defeat against Watford at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough were beaten 1-0 by Watford at the Riverside Stadium - but did anyone stand out for the hosts?

Watford captain Moussa Sissoko scored the only goal of the game when he headed home Imran Louza’s corner.

Here’s how each Boro player fared:

Made a couple of sharp saves to deny Giorgi Chakvetadze at the start of the second half to keep his side in the game. 6

Mark Travers - 6

Made a couple of sharp saves to deny Giorgi Chakvetadze at the start of the second half to keep his side in the game. 6

Was hesitant on the ball which put his side in trouble at times. Struggled to stop the danger down Watford’s left with Chakvetadze cutting in from the flank for the visitors. The Boro full-back was replaced before the hour mark. 4

Luke Ayling - 4

Was hesitant on the ball which put his side in trouble at times. Struggled to stop the danger down Watford's left with Chakvetadze cutting in from the flank for the visitors. The Boro full-back was replaced before the hour mark. 4

Unfortunate not to equalise when his header from Samuel Iling-Junior’s corner hit the post. Helped get his side out of a few difficult situations when they were stretched at the back. 6

Rav van den Berg - 6

Unfortunate not to equalise when his header from Samuel Iling-Junior's corner hit the post. Helped get his side out of a few difficult situations when they were stretched at the back. 6

Cut out a few crosses into the Boro box but was stretched a few times when Watford did break forward. Didn’t always look comfortable in possession. 5

George Edmundson - 5

Cut out a few crosses into the Boro box but was stretched a few times when Watford did break forward. Didn't always look comfortable in possession. 5

