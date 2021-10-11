Pallister on dementia fears

Former Middlesbrough defender, and club legend, Gary Pallister has opened up on his fears of dementia in a revealing interview with the Sunday Telegraph.

The 56-year-old spent three years at the Riverside after arriving from Manchester United in 1998 and became a fan favourite on Teesside.

But like so many ex-professionals, Pallister has now confessed to his concerns about dementia given the robust nature of his playing career.

“I’m probably one of those who have stuck my head in the sand and thought, ‘I hope it’s not me’, he told the Sunday Telegraph.

"I suffered awful migraines. I’ve been knocked clean out. I’ve been on the pitch, woken up and not known where I am.

“You put it all together and you start thinking, ‘Crikey, I’m a prime candidate for dementia’.

“I had to go into a darkened room. I started throwing up. I would lose my speech. Get tingling on my arms. Lose my vision. Get blurred vision.

"It felt like I had a head full of seashells. Any movement caused pain. It was a really weird feeling. It would wipe me out for two days.”

International roundup

Two players Boro boss Neil Warnock will have been keeping an keen eye on this international break are Paddy McNair and James Lea Siliki.

Warnock declared his side would be ‘cream crackered’ if McNair picked up an injury while on international duty but so far so good for the Boro boss as the Northern Irishman came through the 2-0 defeat to Switzerland unscathed.

McNair featured for the full 90 minutes as they fell six points behind the Swiss in group C ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Bulgaria.

Meanwhile Siliki featured in both of Cameroon’s wins over Mozambique. Warnock had suggested Siliki would start both games for the African nation but the on loan midfielder came off the bench in both qualifiers.

Spence enjoying life at Nottingham Forest

It’s no secret Djed Spence is enjoying his time away from the Riverside, earning several plaudits for the start to his loan spell with Nottingham Forest.

The young defender scored in Forest’s last outing before the international break as Boro supporters continue to question Warnock’s decision to loan the 21-year-old out given the lack of defensive options on Teesside.

And Spence has confirmed he is enjoying his time at the City Ground and being able to play in front of fans once again.

He told Nottinghamshire Live: “I’m just a passionate guy. I love winning and wear my heart on my sleeve. If I can get the fans going, I will.

“That’s just how I show my emotion. It gives you an extra boost to be playing in front of fans again. It’s a good feeling.

“You score a goal and you hear the crowd roar, it makes you want to score again. Or you’re winning a game 2-1 and are defending for your lives, but the crowd is screaming and shouting, pushing you.

“It gives you a better feeling when you are playing to have the fans there. The fans are very loud at the City Ground and I could hear them. It’s great that they are behind us.”

