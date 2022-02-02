Former Middlesbrough boss joins Neil Warnock in being linked with vacant Sunderland role

Former Newcastle United, Leeds United and Middlesbrough defender Jonathan Woodgate has become the latest man linked with becoming Lee Johnson’s successor.

Woodgate’s last job in management came at Bournemouth where he took the reins on an interim basis at the end of last season following the dismissal of Jason Tindall.

Previous to this, Woodgate’s first job in management came at the Riverside Stadium, where he lasted less than a season in charge.

Jonathan Woodgate has been linked with the vacant role at Sunderland (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Woodgate’s replacement at Middlesbrough was another manager that has been linked with Sunderland recently, Neil Warnock.

Woodgate, 42, also played alongside new-signing Jermain Defoe whilst the pair were at Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Cats boss Roy Keane is also reportedly in the frame to take charge at the Stadium of Light whilst Grant McCann remains the bookies favourite for the job.

