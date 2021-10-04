Tomlin had been with the Bluebirds for over four years having joined the Welsh club from Bristol City in a deal worth around £3m back in 2017.

The 32-year-old has struggled with injury in the Welsh capital over the past 12 months having returned from indifferent loan spells with Nottingham Forest and Peterborough United in recent seasons and is yet to make an appearance under Mick McCarthy.

Tomlin spent 18-months at the Riverside after arriving on-loan from the Posh in January 2014 and became a key part of Aitor Karanka’s side the following season after making the deal a permanent one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Tomlin scored during Middlesbrough's memorable Championship play-off semi-final win over Brentford at the Riverside (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Tomlin scored 11 goals in 56 league appearances in total - including one against Brentford during a memorable play-off semi-final win at the Riverside as Boro narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League in 2015 losing to Norwich City in the play-off final.

But Boro would cash in on Tomlin, selling the forward to Bournemouth that summer for £3.5m as the Cherries made their Premier League debut.

And Tomlin is now on the lookout for a new club having agreed to leave 20th placed Cardiff by mutual consent.

Tomlin’s last appearance for the Bluebirds came in October 2020 during the clubs 3-2 defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

A Cardiff statement read: "Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that, following lengthy discussions, Lee Tomlin has left the club by mutual consent.”

Neil Warnock’s side visit Cardiff later this month when the Championship action returns following the international break.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.