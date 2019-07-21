Daniel Ayala played 63 minutes against FC Heidelheim

Forwards struggle as key Middlesbrough figures return: FC Heidelheim and Bishop Auckland winners and losers

Two Middlesbrough teams took to the field on Saturday afternoon and recorded contrasting results against Bishop Auckland and FC Heidenheim. While the team in the UK won 7-1 at Heritage Park, the side which travelled to Germany were beaten 5-1 by the Bundesliga 2 outfit.

By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 21 July, 2019, 08:29

But who were the winners and losers from the two games which took place over the weekend? We take a closer look at which players took their chances and who missed out:

1. W: George Friend

The Boro captain made his first appearance of pre-season in the win at Bishop Auckland after recovering from an injury he picked up last year. Friend led by example at the heart of Boro's defence, passing on advice to his younger teammates.

2. W: Marvin Johnson

Johnson also played at Heritage Park and will take confidence after bagging a goal and a couple of assists against Bishop Auckland. The winger has struggled since his move to the Riverside in 2017 but, due to Boro's lack of options in wide areas, the 28-year-old has to be in contention for a start at Luton on August 2.

3. W: Daniel Ayala

After limping off in Boro's friendly against Grazer AK earlier this month, the centre-back returned to the starting XI against Heidelheim. Ayala was replaced on 63 minutes before the hosts netted five goals in the closing stages.

4. L: Ashley Fletcher

With last season's top scorer Britt Assombalonga still absent from the side due to his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations, Boro's other forwards had another chance to impress. But, despite playing the full 90 minutes against Heidelheim, Fletcher struggled to make an impact. He wasn't the only one as the visitors' attack rarely threatened.

