Forwards struggle as key Middlesbrough figures return: FC Heidelheim and Bishop Auckland winners and losers
Two Middlesbrough teams took to the field on Saturday afternoon and recorded contrasting results against Bishop Auckland and FC Heidenheim. While the team in the UK won 7-1 at Heritage Park, the side which travelled to Germany were beaten 5-1 by the Bundesliga 2 outfit.
By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 21 July, 2019, 08:29
But who were the winners and losers from the two games which took place over the weekend? We take a closer look at which players took their chances and who missed out: