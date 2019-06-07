From Downing to Clough: 18 Middlesbrough-born men who've represented England on the international stage
Middlesbrough has a proud history of producing England internationals - here, we look at the 18 Boro & South Bank-born men to have pulled on the country's jersey.
Scroll down and click through the pages to see every player born in Middlesbrough & South Bank to have represented England.
1. Matthew Jarvis (1 cap)
Born: Middlesbrough (22/05/1986)
Getty
2. Stewart Downing (35 caps)
Born: Middlesbrough (22/07/1984)
Getty
3. Jonathan Woodgate (8 caps)
Born: Middlesbrough (22/01/1980)
Getty
4. Stuart Ripley (2 caps)
Born: Middlesbrough (20/11/1967)
Getty
