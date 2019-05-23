Fulham eye big-money move for Middlesbrough frontman as alternative to £20million Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle

Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga is a reported summer transfer target of recently relegated Fulham.

The Cottagers are, according to the Evening Standard, eyeing a move for the 26-year-old, as an alternative to Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, who has been priced at around £20million by the Magpies.

Any move for Assombalonga would be financed by the reported sale of Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic, as manager Scott Parker eyes an instant return to the Premier League.

Fulham are keen to get £30million for the striker they paid £22million for last summer.

Assombalonga scored 16 goals in 46 appearances for Boro last season.

It remains to be seen whether Boro would allow the frontman to leave the club this summer, especially with a new manager set to walk through the door.

The likes of John Terry and Jonathan Woodgate remain in the frame for the post following the departure of unpopular manager Tony Pulis.